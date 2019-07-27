  • search
    Chhattisgarh: 7 Naxals gunned down in Bastar

    By Vishal S
    |

    Raipur, July 27: Security forces have gunned down seven Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Bastar. Arms and ammunition have been recovered.

    The encounter took place at in Tiriya, Bastar, and naxals were gunned down after exchange of fire with personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Special Task Force, said reports.

    "7 naxals killed in an encounter with District Reserve Guard (DRG) & Special Task Force in Tiriya, Bastar. 1 INSAS rifle, Four 303 rifles and other arms and ammunition recovered," news agency ANI quoted DIG Anti-naxal operations P Sundar Raj as saying.

    Details awaited.

    Story first published: Saturday, July 27, 2019, 19:21 [IST]
