Chhattisgarh: 6 dead, several injured gas pipeline blast at Bhilai steel plant

Bhilai, Oct 9: As many as six employees were killed and 15 others injured in a major blast at state-run Steel Authority of India Limited's Bhilai plant in Durg district of Chhattisgarh.

The blast took place in a pipeline near the coke oven section at the steel plant in the town of Bhilai.

Police and a rescue team rushed to the spot after the blast was reported. The people who were injured were taken to a local hospital.

"At least six people were burnt to death while 14 others received injuries and most of them were said to be in a serious condition," Inspector General of Police (Durg Range) GP Singh told news agency PTI.

The plant is operated by the state-run Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL).

According to SAIL, the Bhilai Steel Plant is India's sole producer and supplier of world class rails for the Indian Railways, including 260 metre long rails, and a major producer of a large variety of wide and heavy steel plates and structural steel.

In November last year, 43 people died and many were injured in a blast at a National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited plant at Unchahar in Uttar Pradesh.