Chhattisgarh: 5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 injured after dispute at Kadenar camp

India

oi-Deepika S

Raipur, Dec 04: At least five personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and three others injured at the Kadenar camp in Chhattisgarh after they fired among themselves following a dispute.

The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion in Narayanpur, located around 350 km from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

An ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, the officer said.

Later, the jawan who opened fire was also gunned down.

The injured personnel were being shifted to the hospital. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg rushed to the spot.