  • search
Trending Vikram Lander Citizenship Amendment Bill
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh: 5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 injured after dispute at Kadenar camp

    By
    |

    Raipur, Dec 04: At least five personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed and three others injured at the Kadenar camp in Chhattisgarh after they fired among themselves following a dispute.

    The incident took place at the Kadenar camp of ITBP's 45th battalion in Narayanpur, located around 350 km from here, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

    Chhattisgarh: 5 ITBP jawans killed, 3 injured after dispute at Kadenar camp
    Representational Image

    An ITBP jawan allegedly fired at his colleagues with his service weapon, killing four of them and injuring three others, the officer said.

    Naxal encounter in Chhattisgarh, 1 CRPF Jawan martyred

      Chidambaram gets bail in Inx Media Case, will walk out today|OneIndia News

      Later, the jawan who opened fire was also gunned down.

      The injured personnel were being shifted to the hospital. Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg rushed to the spot.

      More CHHATTISGARH News

      Read more about:

      chhattisgarh killed injured dispute itbp

      For Daily Alerts
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      X
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue