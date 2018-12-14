Home News India Chhattisgarh: 24 with criminal cases, 48 crorepaties in the new House

Chhattisgarh: 24 with criminal cases, 48 crorepaties in the new House

New Delhi, Dec 14: There are 24 MLAs with pending criminal cases, while 48 of them are crorepaties in the newly elected Chhattisgarh legislative assembly.

A report prepared by the Association for Democratic Reforms states that out of the 90 MLAs analysed, 24(27%) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves. Out of 90 MLAs analysed during Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in 2013, 15(17%) MLAs had declared criminal cases against themselves.

MLAs with serious criminal cases: 13(14%) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases. Out of 90 MLAs analysed during Chhattisgarh Assembly elections in 2013, 8 (9%) MLAs had declared serious criminal cases against themselves.

Party wise MLAs with serious criminal cases: 12(18%) out of 68 MLAs from INC and 1 (20%) out of 5 MLAs from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh(J) MLAs have declared serious criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

MLAs with declared cases related to attempt to murder: 1 MLA has declared cases related to attempt to murder (IPC Section 307).

Party wise MLAs with criminal cases: 19(28%) out of 68 MLAs from INC, 3 (20%) out of 15 MLAs from BJP and 2 (40%) out of 5 MLAs from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh(J) MLAs have declared criminal cases against themselves in their affidavits.

Partywise crorepati MLAs: 48 (71%)out of 68 MLAs from INC,14 (93%) out of 15 MLAs from BJP, 5(100%) out of 5 MLAs from Janta Congress Chhattisgarh(J) and 1(50%) out of 2 MLAs from BSP have declared assets valued more than Rs 1 crore.

Average assets: The average of assets per MLA in the Chhattisgarh 2018 assembly elections is Rs. 11.63 crores. In 2013, the average assets of 90 MLAs analyzed was Rs 8.88 crores.

Party wise average assets: The average assets per MLA for 68 INC MLAs analysed is Rs 11.83 crores, 15 BJP MLAs have average assets of Rs 6.32 crores , 5 Janta Congress Chhattisgarh(J) MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 28.68 crores and 2 BSP MLAs have average assets worth Rs. 2.04 crores.

Age details of MLAs: 16 (18%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 25 and 40 years while 54 (60%) MLAs have declared their age to be between 41 and 60 years.There are 20(22%) MLAs who have declared their age to be between 61 to 80 years.

Gender details of MLAs: Out of 90 MLAs, 13 (14%) MLAs are women. In 2013, out of 90 MLAs, 10(11%) MLAs were women

Comparative analysis of re-elected MLAs

Number of re-elected MLAs: Number of re-elected MLAs analysed in the assembly elections of 2018 is 30.

The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2013 was Rs 21.50 crores

The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 22.03 crores.

The average assets of re-elected MLAs in 2018 is Rs 22.03 crores. Average growth in assets of re-elected MLAs from 2013 to 2018: The growth in average assets of re-elected MLAs is Rs 52.63 lacs i.e. by 2%.