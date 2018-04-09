Chhattisgarh: 2 security personnel killed, 5 injured in IED attack by Maoists

Around two security personnel were killed and five were injured in IED attack on police party vehicle near Chhattisgarh's Bijapur area on Monday.

The exchange of fire took place in the forest area of Bijapur between Maoists and troops of the CRPF's 85 Battalion.

As per reports, the CRPF troops, along with Chhattisgarh police, were out for area domination when two improvised explosive device (IED) blasts occurred, followed by a brief exchange of fire.

So, far, around 47 security personnel have been killed in Chhattisgarh's Maoist-affected Bastar region since 2005.

