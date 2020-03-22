Chhattisgarh: 17 security personnel killed in encounter with naxals in Sukma

India

oi-Deepika S

Chhattisgarh, Mar 22: Bodies of 17 security personnel, who went missing after a major encounter in Bastar's Sukma on Sunday. The Naxal attack in Sukma took place on Saturday.

"Bodies of 17 security personnel were recovered by a search team and were being evacuated from forests," Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

Eleven policemen were injured in a fierce gun-battle with naxals in forests of Chhattisgarh''s insurgency-hit Sukma district on Saturday.

The encounter took place at around 2:30 pm near Korajguda hills in Chintagufa area when a joint team of security forces was out on an anti-naxal operation, a senior police official said here.

Personnel of the police''s District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force and CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) had launched the operation from Chintagufa, Burkapal and Timelwada camps based on information about presence of ultras near Elmagunda.