YouTube
  • search
Trending Fake News Buster Coronavirus Elections 2022 Web-Stories
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy who had fallen into borewell rescued after 104 hours

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Champa, Jun 15: Rahul Sahu, an 11-year-old boy who had fallen into a borewell in Chhattisgarh's Janjgir Champa district, was rescued after a 104-hour-long operation on Tuesday night, officials said.

    Over 500 personnel, including officials of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the Army, local police and the administration, were involved in the massive rescue operation that was underway since Friday evening.

    Chhattisgarh: 11-year-old boy who had fallen into borewell rescued after 104 hours
    Representational Image

    Sahu fell into the unused 80-feet-deep borewell, located in the backyard of his house in Pihrid village in Malkharoda development block, around 2 pm on Friday while playing. He was stuck at the depth of around 60 feet and a pipeline was installed for the oxygen supply.

    Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel tweeted, "..with everyone's prayers and relentless and dedicated efforts of the rescue team, Rahul Sahu has been evacuated safely. I wish that he recovers completely as soon as possible."

    Television visuals showed the boy being taken in a stretcher.

    "His condition is stable and he will recover soon. He is being shifted to Apollo hospital in Bilaspur district in an ambulance under the observation of specialist doctors, for which a green corridor has been created for about 100 km to facilitate speedy movement," Bilaspur Collector Jitendra Shukla said.

    Comments

    More CHHATTISGARH News  

    Read more about:

    chhattisgarh rescued borewell

    Story first published: Wednesday, June 15, 2022, 9:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 15, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X