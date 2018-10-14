Chhattisgarh: 10 killed as SUV collides with truck

Raipur, Oct 14: Ten people of a family were killed while four others were injured when an SUV collided with a moving truck in Chhattisgarh's Rajnandgaon district in the wee hours of Sunday, police said.

The accident took place on the Nagpur-Raipur highway near Somani village of Rajnandgaon district.

As per preliminary information, when the driver of the sports utility vehicle (SUV) tried to overtake another vehicle, it collided head-on with a truck coming from the opposite direction near Somni village, around 55 km from here. The truck driver fled the spot, they added.

A police team rushed to the spot and admitted an injured child to a hospital in Rajnandgaon while three other people were shifted to a hospital in Bhilai town, adding the victims hailed from Bhilai in Durg district.