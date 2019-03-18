  • search
    Chhattisgarh: 1 CRPF jawan killed, 4 injured in Maoist attack

    Raipur, Mar 18: One CRPF jawan was killed and four were injured in an IED blast by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Monday, officials said.

    A team of the 231st battalion of the CRPF, along with a state police unit, was out on road security duty in the district's Aranpur area when an IED exploded and they were fired upon by Maoists, reported news agency PTI.

    The jawans were injured in the blast and firing that took place around 4:30 pm near the Kamal post of the paramilitary force in Dantewada district and are being taken for treatment by helicopter, reported PTI quoting officials familiar with the matter.

    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 20:07 [IST]
