    Chhatrapati murder case: Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh's sentencing via video conferencing

    Panchkula, Jan 15:  The special CBI court in Panchkula will pronounce the quantum of punishment for Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh through video conference on Thursday.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh. File photo

    Haryana govt had filed request application in CBI Special court in Panchkula for announcing the quantum of sentence through video conferencing. 

    According to reports, a decision to this regard has been taken by the judicial authorities, following requests made by the Haryana government, the official said.

    Gurmeet Ram Rahim and three others were convicted in Journalist Ramchandra Chhatarpati murder case, by CBI Special Court in Panchkula. The sentence will be pronounced on January 17. Along with Ram Rahim, Dera manager Krishan Lal and carpenters Nirmal Singh and Kuldeep Singh were also convicted. 

    It was Kuldeep who had shot at Chhatrapati outside his house in Sirsa on the evening of October 24, 2002. Chhatrapati had later succumbed to his injuries on November 21, 2002, at Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.

