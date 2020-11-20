Chhath Puja 2020: Date, time and Significance

oi-Madhuri Adnal

New Delhi, Nov 3: Braving hazardous pollution and rain, thousands of women devotees paid obeisance to the rising sun on Friday morning along the ghats on the Yamuna banks and water bodies, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja.

This time, the festival of Chhath started on November 18 with Nahay Khay.

The Chhath Puja is performed to thank Sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes.

Puja Timing:

Kharna Puja Muhurat- November 19 from 5:22 pm to 7:26 pm

Sunrise on Kharna Chhath Puja - 5:48 AM

Sunset on Kharna Chhath Puja - 5:47 PM

Significance:

The history of Chhath Puja has its roots in the two epics Mahabharat and Ramayan. It is believed that Draupadi along with the Pandavas, upon advice from the noble sage Dhaumya, performed Chhath Puja.

As she worshipped the Sun God, Draupadi saw all her problems disappear and the Pandavas were able to win back their lost kingdom. Another belief is that as Sita was returning to Aodhya with Lord Ram, she observed a fast and prayed to the Sun God in the month of Kartik. Chhath Puja has become a significant festival for Hindus ever since.