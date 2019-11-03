Chhath Puja 2019: Women devotees pay obeisance to rising sun along ghats

By Simran Kashyap

New Delhi, Nov 3: Braving hazardous pollution and rain, thousands of women devotees paid obeisance to the rising sun on Sunday morning along the ghats on the Yamuna banks and water bodies in the city, marking the culmination of Chhath Puja.

Politicians, including Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, also attended Chhath Puja offering "Arghya" to the Sun god in the early morning. However, the devotees were deprived a view of the rising sun due to thick smog covering the skyline of the city.

The 'Arghya' was offered around 6.35 a.m. as per the astrological timing of the sunrise, with pouring of cow milk on the basket of fruits and other items carried by fasting women. The chief minister in a series of tweets said it was a matter of pride that the Chhath festival was celebrated on such a large scale in Delhi.

Earlier, Purvanchali people had to go far for Chhath but the government this time prepared ghats near their houses, he said.

The Delhi government had set up over 1,100 ghats along the river Yamuna as well as in parks and other public places across the city. "Sought blessings for our Delhi family by offering Arghya to the rising Sun. May Chhath Maiya fulfil wishes of all, and bless them with health and prosperity," Kejriwal said in a tweet.

With Delhi going for Assembly polls early next year, the political parties -- AAP, BJP and Congress -- engaged themselves closely with the festival celebrated by Purvanchalis, the natives of Eastern UP and Bihar. Delhi BJP chief Tiwari visited many ghats and offered 'Arghya' to the rising sun. He also rendered Chhath songs in Bhojpuri, joining in the festivities.

The elaborate four-day-long Chhath Puja begins with 'Nahay-Khaye' with women preparing traditional food with emphasis on cleanliness. The fast begins on the third day when they visit ghats to pay obeisance to the setting sun. The fast is broken with 'Arghya" to the rising sun on the fourth day.