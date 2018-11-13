Chhath Puja 2018: Date, Puja Muhurat, Importance and Significance

History of Chhath Puja 2018:

Chhath is an ancient Hindu Vedic festival historically native to Bihar-Jharkhand and Eastern Uttar Pradesh of India and the Madhesh of Nepal. The Chhath Puja is performed to thank Sun for bestowing the bounties of life on earth and to request the granting of certain wishes. Chhath Puja is the grandest festival in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand in India and parts of Nepal, and is celebrated with utmost joy and passion.

Chhath Puja 2018 Date (Tithi) And Sunrise, Sunset Timings

Sunrise on Chhath Puja Day- 06:41 AM

Sunset on Chhath Puja Day- 05:28 PM

Shashthi Tithi begins at 01:50 am on 13th November, 2018

Shashthi Tithi ends at 04:22 am on 14th November, 2018

Chhath Puja 2018: How is Chhath Parva Celebrated?

Chhath songs are also of great significance. Apart from this, the process of prostrating while traveling to the ghat is also significant. People head to the holy river Ganga and take a dip in the water as a cleansing act. People bathe in the river to purify themselves from all sins and seek atonement. After the bath, foods are offered to the gods and are eaten before the start of the fasting. The houses and surroundings are cleaned properly. Devotees consume just one meal and observe a fast through the day.

Chhath Puja Prasad and Bhog offered

No festival is complete without good food. Chhath Puja involves prasad and bhog that is prepared in advance. The prasad includes kheer, thekua, laddoo made of rice grit and fruits like sugarcane, sweet lime and banana. The food prepared during these four days is pure vegetarian and is cooked without the use of onion, garlic and salt.