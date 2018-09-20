  • search

Chetan Bhagat tries ‘Gandhigiri’ with critics on Facebook; gets trolled again

    New Delhi, Sept 20: Author Chetan Bhagat has turned out to be one of India's most polarising social media figures despite his popular writings. And it became evident once again last Tuesday, September 18, when the 44-year-old tried to hit back at his critics through a 'Gandhigiri' of sort only to get trolled again.

    Chetan Bhagat
    Chetan Bhagat Image courtesy: Facebook

    Bhagat posted a post on Facebook aimed at his critics and he started it by saying: "Dedicated to all who don't like me." He went on apologising for every bit of thing he did in his life, even including the fact that he was born in a modest family and had a passion to do big in life.

    Bhagat's critics did not find it amusing. They hit back at his 'Gandhigiri' saying he gets trolled on social media not for the reasons he enlisted but because of the fact that he often writes 'repetitive' content in his books.

    Bhagat's Facebook post received 2.3k reactions and 330 comments at the time of writing this article.

    Recently, Bhagat was also trolled on the other social media platform, Twitter, after cab service providers Ola offered a ride with the former as its marketing campaign. While many thanked Ola for 'warning' them before, others said they would prefer using other cab services.

