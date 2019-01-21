Chest pain or assault: BJP asks, why are the cops mum

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bengaluru, Jan 21: Amidst all the drama that is taking place in Karnataka, a Congress MLA was assaulted and was later admitted to hospital. The Congress tried to brush away the incident and said that he was admitted due to chest pain.

The incident took place at the resort where the Congress MLAs have been holed up since last week.

The BJP is now asking why has a case not been registered as yet. The party has demanded that a case be registered against the Congress MLA, Ganesh, who is alleged to have assaulted Singh.

S Prakash, the BJP's spokesperson told OneIndia that it has been confirmed by the doctors that it was a medico legal case. If the police have been informed about it for further action, why has no case been registered as yet, Prakash asks. Who is exerting pressure on the police.

Where is the Home Minister and why has the Chief Minister not reacted as yet, Prakash asks. He said that they would be raising this issue and would stage a protest demanding that the police registers a case and takes action in this regard.

Singh, an MLA from Vijaynagar in Bellary district was hospitalised following a brawn with Ganesh. The Congress however denied that there was any brawl. The party leaders said that he was admitted to hospital due to chest pain.