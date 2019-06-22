  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chennai water shortage: Some hope in sight now

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Chennai, June 22: Water starved Chennai is all set to get some relief as Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami said 10 million litres would be transported from Jolarpet in Vellore district by train to augment supply.

    This initiative will be carried on for six months and Rs 65 crore has been set apart for the purpose, he said.

    People chosen after draw of lots collect water from a community well at Eswari Nagar in Pallavaram municipality, Chennai
    People chosen after draw of lots collect water from a community well at Eswari Nagar in Pallavaram municipality, Chennai

    Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board has been allocated Rs 158.42 crore for water distribution here, he said.

    Other state agencies, including the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage Board, have been provided Rs 108.32 crore to ensure water supply in other parts of the state, he said addressing a press conference here at the Secretariat.

    On the water shortage here and steps to augment supplies, he said that despite the Poondi, Chembarambakkam, Sholavaram and Red Hills reservoirs having dried up, supplies were being made through multiple avenues like groundwater sources, abandoned quarries and desalination plants.

    A total of 525 MLD was being supplied every day, he said.

    Senior officials have been assigned to monitor all zones in the city to ensure adequate supply and 800 tankers were making 9,800 trips daily to various areas, he said.

    Chennai water crisis: This shocking before and after satellite images of lake is a proof

    Also, Veeranam lake (Cuddalore District) water is also being brought to Chennai, he added.

    "As far as Chennai is concerned, the government is providing water as quickly as possible," he said.

    Steps have been taken to ensure water supply to villages and other regions too and funds were also allocated well before the start of Lok Sabha elections to ensure proper water distribution. Also, work was followed up post polls, he noted.

    On work to repair and strengthen water bodies to increase storage, he said work was already on.

    As regards 39,202 lakes in Tamil Nadu, he reeled out statistics to say that desilting work was being undertaken periodically under the "Kudimaramathu," (participation of local people scheme) plan to increase storage level in such water bodies.

    Stregthening work, including desilting initiatives have already begun in three of the four reservoirs work here.

    As regards Poondi reservoir, he said an individual has moved the court and desiliting work would begin after getting environmental clearance

    A government press release, meanwhile, said the Chief Minister ordered an additional Rs 200 crore for drinking water related initiatives following a review meeting held to assess the water shortage situation.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    relief tamil nadu chennai water

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 11:22 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue