  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chennai water crisis: This shocking before and after satellite images of lake is a proof

    By
    |

    Chennai, June 22: Chennai, the sixth largest city of India has been facing acute water shortage for weeks now. Four major lakes of Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Cholavaram that supply water to the city are almost dry.

    The worst thing is all the four major reservoirs that are a major source of drinking water hold zero water level now.

    This combo of June 15, 2018, satellite image, left and April 6, 2019, satellite image right provided by Maxar Technologies shows Puzhal reservoir in Chennai before and during drought. PTI
    This combo of June 15, 2018, satellite image, left and April 6, 2019, satellite image right provided by Maxar Technologies shows Puzhal reservoir in Chennai before and during drought. PTI

    The last few days have been quite grim for the city with the water shortage slowly crippling the hospitality industry. Multiple restaurants were reported cutting down their business hours. Some small restaurants have even resorted to using banana leaves and single-use utensils now.

    Residents are constantly struggling to book water tankers. People are depending on private water tankers. Water prices continue to remain soaring as demand outweighs the supply.

    TN water crisis: Govt to form monitoring panel as Chennai shuts 100 city hostels

    The reason behind is the poor rainfall performance over the region in the last sometime now.

    Even though parts of the country are experiencing active Monsoon conditions but as Chennai city lies in the rain shadow area, rainfall activity is comparatively less in this region during the Southwest Monsoon season.

    More CHENNAI News

    Read more about:

    chennai water

    Story first published: Saturday, June 22, 2019, 6:09 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue