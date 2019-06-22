Chennai water crisis: This shocking before and after satellite images of lake is a proof

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, June 22: Chennai, the sixth largest city of India has been facing acute water shortage for weeks now. Four major lakes of Chembarambakkam, Poondi, Red Hills and Cholavaram that supply water to the city are almost dry.

The worst thing is all the four major reservoirs that are a major source of drinking water hold zero water level now.

The last few days have been quite grim for the city with the water shortage slowly crippling the hospitality industry. Multiple restaurants were reported cutting down their business hours. Some small restaurants have even resorted to using banana leaves and single-use utensils now.

Residents are constantly struggling to book water tankers. People are depending on private water tankers. Water prices continue to remain soaring as demand outweighs the supply.

The reason behind is the poor rainfall performance over the region in the last sometime now.

Even though parts of the country are experiencing active Monsoon conditions but as Chennai city lies in the rain shadow area, rainfall activity is comparatively less in this region during the Southwest Monsoon season.