Chennai: Tamil filmmaker arrested for allegedly killing wife

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Chennai, Feb 9: Chennai Police has arrested a Tamil filmmaker for allegedly killing his wife, cutting off her body parts and dumping them in several parts of the city.

According to an NDTV report, filmmaker identified as Balakrishnan (51) was arrested after the police identified the tattoos designed like Shiva-Parvati and a dragon on the hands of a severed body as his wife Sandhya's hands. The police were investigating the case from the last two weeks.

The director confessed to committing the crime and said he murdered his wife as he doubted her loyalty, informed the police.

"Based on information he gave, another part of the woman's body was also found on Wednesday," NDTV quoted the police as saying.