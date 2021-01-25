Chennai reports zero COVID-19 deaths for first time in over 9 months

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

New Delhi, Jan 25: Chennai on Sunday reported zero deaths due to COVID-19 for the first time in more than nine months.

Chennai accounts for around 33 per cent of Tamil Nadu's death toll and has reported 4,085 deaths till date.

A total of 12,316 persons have died till date in Tamil Nadu due to COVID-19. Tamil Nadu reported seven deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday.

Two persons whose deaths were reported on Sunday belonged to Coimbatore district while Chengalpattu, Thiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Tiruppur and Madurai districts reported one death each on Sunday.

Tamil Nadu's mortality rate due to COVID-19 is around 1.5 per cent for the past three months. All the persons whose deaths were reported on Sunday had comorbidities. Of the seven, three persons died in private healthcare facilities while four persons died in government healthcare facilities.

A total of 4,904 persons are being treated for COVID-19 in Tamil Nadu as of Sunday, of which Chennai accounts for 1,693 patients. Coimbatore has the second highest number of active cases of COVID-19 at 478 followed by Chengalpattu with 392 patients.

Indian Army: Minor face-off between India and China troops in sikkim | Oneindia News

Erode, Madurai, Salem, Thanjavur, Thiruvallur, Tiruppur, Trichy and Vellore districts also have over a hundred persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 including those in home isolation on Sunday. Tamil Nadu, till date, has reported over 8.34 lakh COVID-19 cases. The state also tested 62,619 samples on Sunday, while the number of samples tested till Sunday shot up to 1.56 crore.