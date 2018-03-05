Chennai: Rajinikanth unveils statue of MGR at Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute

Superstar Rajinikanth who has announced his intent to contest the assembly polls in the state, unveiled a statue of former chief minister and his super-senior in the film industry, MG Ramachandran, at the Dr MGR Educational and Research Institute in Chennai on Monday.

He is expected to give awards and also deliver a speech about MGR. Unveiling of MGR's statue is the first public function that Rajinikanth will participate after his announcement on his political plunge.

Rajinikanth has launched a website to enable people to register themselves as members of his Rajini Mandram (forum). His team is also busy appointing district wise office bearers.

This meeting also comes close to the release of his film Kaala next month, the teaser for which was released a few days ago.

Meanwhile, his co-star Kamal had in January interacted with students of Sairam Engineering College on the outskirts of the city and took political questions from the students. The ace actor also travelled all the way to the United States to address the India Conference at the prestigious Harvard University to share his vision for Tamil Nadu.

OneIndia News

