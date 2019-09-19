  • search
    Chennai rains: Light shower brings relief to parched city

    By Simran Kashyap
    Chennai, Sep 19: After a gruelling hot day on Wednesday, Chennaiites were pleasantly surprised by unexpected showers. Chennai received moderate rain last night, bringing much-needed respite to the parched city.

    Nearby Nungambakkam also received 74 mm rain till 5 am today. In its latest forecast, Met Office has predicted light showers through the day due to upper cyclonic storm.

    Tamil Nadu has been reeling under acute water stress for the past several months as Porur Lake, one of the main sources of water has reached its lowest level. Scorching heat and delayed monsoon further escalated the situation.

    Chennai receives about 126.8mm rain throughout August. Last year, the city received 191.5mm, while in 2016 the month saw the lowest-ever rainfall in the last ten years with just 44.3mm rain.

    This year the city, so far, has received only 91.5mm rainfall. However, the southwest monsoon has given the city 17 per cent more rainfall than normal. Between June 1 and August 25, the city received 344.4mm, while the average for the same period is 294.6mm, The Times of India reported.

