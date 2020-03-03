Chennai police question Kamal Haasan in probe into film set accident that killed 3

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Mar 03: Actor Kamal Haasan appeared before Chennai Police on Tuesday in connection with the death of three men on a film set last month.

An assistant director was among the three killed in the accident and a case has been registered against the crane operator, who is absconding, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including causing death by negligence.

Those dead were assistant director Krishna, art assistant Chandran and Madhu, a production assistant, Lyca Productions, producer of the movie.

3 assistant directors killed during 'Indian 2' film shoot

Haasan, who himself 'missed death by a whisker', announced a total sum of Rs 1 crore as relief to the bereaved families as well as the survivors.

He revealed he could have also been killed, but for moving away from the spot a little earlier.

The film's director, Shankar, had been summoned last week.