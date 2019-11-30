  • search
    Chennai-Nizamuddin Express halts at Nagpur after bomb tip-off

    By PTI
    |

    Nagpur, Nov 30: The 12611 Chennai-Nizamuddin Express was halted at Nagpur station in Maharashtra on Saturday night for over an hour after someone alerted the police about a bomb on board, said an official.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    A thorough check was carried out by railway police, Railway Protection Force personnel and dog squads and the train, which was stopped at 8:45pm, was allowed to resume its journey at 10pm, the official added.

    "Someone alerted Pune railway police about a bomb threat and the message was passed to Nagpur police, after which a check was conducted. The information turned out to be false," he said.

    A sniffer dog led the police to four men from Jhansi, travelling in a coach of the train, carrying 10 kilograms of urea, he said.

    London attacker of Pakistan origin was convicted in terror plot in 2012

    "The four work in a urea manufacturing company in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. They were let off after they gave us satisfactory replies," the railway police said.

    maharashtra train bomb

    Story first published: Saturday, November 30, 2019, 23:50 [IST]
