Chennai: Lok Sabha deputy speaker Thambi Durai admitted in hospital

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Dec 5: Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker and AIADMK propaganda secretary M. Thambi Durai on Tuesday was admitted to Chennai's Apollo Hospital after suffering from heart attack. Tamil Nadu CM and Deputy CM @OfficeOfOPS to visit him shortly.

He had served as the Cabinet Minister of Law, Justice and Company Affairs and as the Minister of State of Surface Transport from March 1998 to April 1999. He had also served as the Deputy Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 1985 to 1989.

Thambidurai started his political career as a youth worker and student activist of the erstwhile united DMK in 1965 at the age of 18, when he was in the first year as a student of Madras Christian College.

Dr.M.Thambidurai belongs to the Kongu Vellalar Community which is a majority in the western Districts of Tamilnadu also known as Kongu Nadu.

Thambidurai contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Karur (Lok Sabha constituency) in Tamil Nadu and was subsequently elected as a member of the Indian Parliament. He has been serving as the leader of AIADMK in the Lok Sabha since 2009.

And today, it's been two years since former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa passed away, after battling for her life in hospital for 74 days.