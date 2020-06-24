Chennai ISIS module members were in process of setting up wilayah in South Indian forests

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, June 24: The National Investigation Agency has filed a chargesheet against 12 people in connection with the Chennai Islamic State case.

The NIA charged, Pachaiyappan, Rajesh, Anbarasan T, Abdul Rahiman, Liyakath Ali, Mohammed Haneef Khan, Imran Khan, Mohammed Zaid, Ejaz Pasha, Hussain Shariff, Khaja Mohideen and Mahboob Pasha.

The probe revealed that following the release of Khan Moideen on bail in connection with the murder of a Hindu leader, he had conspired with one Liyakath Ali. The intent was to further the activities of the ISIS in India.

NIA registers first case outside India and Kerala ISIS operative is prime suspect

They had procured a large number of SIM cards fraudulently activated by Pachaiyappan and Rajesh in Chennai. Moideen had radicalised his associates on the violent ideology of the ISIS.

Further the NIA learnt that the accused had also procured country made fire arms, prohibited ammunition and jungle camping equipment. They were in the process of setting up a wilayah or province of the ISIS in the forests of South India with an intent of waging violent jihad on behalf of the ISIS.

The case was originally registered by the Q Branch of the Chennai police on December 28 2019. The complaint was filed by the territorial sales manager of Airtel, Kancheepuram.

The complainant said that some SIM cards were fraudulently activated using identity documents of various persons without their knowledge.

Investigation revealed that the SIM cards were activated in Chennai and during subsequent investigation, it was found that similar fraudulent activation of Vodafone SIM cards were also done at Salem. The fraudulently activated SIM cards procured from Chennai and Salem were provided to Khaja Mohideen, who used them for communicating with his co-conspirators and terror associates and for procurement of illegal arms and ammunition for preparing and perpetrating ISIS/Daish related terrorist activities in India.