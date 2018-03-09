Chennai: Girl student stabbed to death outside college, attacker arrested

Chennai : A teenage girl stabbed outside her college in KK Nagar | Oneindia News

A teenage girl on Friday was stabbed outside her college in K K Nagar in Chennai and the assailant has been caught and handed over to the police. She was B Com student.

Ashwini, studying in the first year at Meenakshi College was taken to a private hospital for stab injuries but she died later. Her body is likely be shifted to a government hospital for post mortem.

The attacker has been identified as Alagesan, who is associated with a mineral water business.

The public caught hold of him on the spot, thrashed and then handed over to the police. Investigation is underway.

OneIndia News

