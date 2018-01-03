Chennai: Fisherfolk stage 'Jal Satyagraha' to save Ennore Creek

Chennai stares at another flooding

Protestors have warned that encroachments have already altered hydrology, leading to flooding in upstream areas. Parts of Athipattu and Nandiambakkam were flooded and waterlogged because of the encroachments in Ennore Creek in October last year and protestors warn that the situation will severely increase the risk of disastrous flooding for nearly 10 lakh people residing in Chennai and Thiruvallur districts. More than 1,100 acres of the Ennore Creek - consisting of saltpans and mangroves - have already been converted into industrial infrastructure by Kamarajar Port Ltd (KPL), TANGEDCO, NTECL Vallur, HPCL and BPCL. Now the government intends to divert an additional 1,000 acres of the Creek for constructing car parking terminals, warehouse zones and coal yards.