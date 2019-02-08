  • search
For Chennai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chennai comes up with restaurant with robot waiters

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 8: Recently, Chennai came in the headlines over application of several highly qualified candidates for sweepers' jobs.

    Chennai comes up with restaurant with robot waiters
    Representational Image

    Now, it has made news again and this time, it is over a restaurant in the city that has deployed robots as waiters that also interact with the customers in English as well as Tamil.

    According to reports, seven colour-coordinated robots work in the restaurant located in Mugilivakkam-Porur.

    They welcome the customers and bring them food. There is also a female robot at the reception to help the visitors about their queries and sitting arrangements.

    The robots, that cost Rs 35 lakh, are operated by hotel staff members who also remain in contact with the manufacturers of the metallic waiters to address emergencies.

    Also Read | Dancing robot in Russia to display country's technological progress turns out to be a man

    Hotel sources said that they have three branches across India and they have made the idea of robot restaurants in the country successful for the first time.

    Each table at the eatery has a tablet through which the customers select the dishes they want to eat.

    The order is received in the kitchen and after the food is prepared, the robots carry them to the right table, thanks to the programming they have.

    (With ANI inputs)

    More chennai NewsView All

    Read more about:

    chennai robot hotel

    Story first published: Friday, February 8, 2019, 10:31 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 8, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue