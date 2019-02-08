Chennai comes up with restaurant with robot waiters

Chennai, Feb 8: Recently, Chennai came in the headlines over application of several highly qualified candidates for sweepers' jobs.

Now, it has made news again and this time, it is over a restaurant in the city that has deployed robots as waiters that also interact with the customers in English as well as Tamil.

According to reports, seven colour-coordinated robots work in the restaurant located in Mugilivakkam-Porur.

They welcome the customers and bring them food. There is also a female robot at the reception to help the visitors about their queries and sitting arrangements.

The robots, that cost Rs 35 lakh, are operated by hotel staff members who also remain in contact with the manufacturers of the metallic waiters to address emergencies.

Hotel sources said that they have three branches across India and they have made the idea of robot restaurants in the country successful for the first time.

Each table at the eatery has a tablet through which the customers select the dishes they want to eat.

The order is received in the kitchen and after the food is prepared, the robots carry them to the right table, thanks to the programming they have.

(With ANI inputs)