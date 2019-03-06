  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chennai Central Station to be renamed after MGR: PM Modi

    By
    |

    Kanchipuram, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that Chennai Central Station will be renamed after former Tamil Nadu CM, the great MG Ramachandran. PM Modi announced this at an NDA political rally in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

    In a public rally held in Kanchipuram, PM Modi announced, "We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MG Ramachandran. We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have in-flight announcements in Tamil language."

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Courtesy: @BJP4India
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "MGR worked extensively for the downtrodden. His social welfare schemes gave strength to the fight against poverty, said PM Modi.

    #GoBackModi was trending ahead of Modi's scheduled visit to Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, the fourth visit of the PM to the state in less than 40 days.

    Also Read | Digvijaya Singh dares PM Modi to file case against him over 'Pulwama accident' remark

    Tech-savvy Modi did not forgot to attack opposition as #GoBackModi was trending on Twitter.

    "Modi hatred among opposition is reaching new levels. They've a competition- who will abuse Modi most.Some abuse me and my family, some mock my poverty, some abuse my lower caste origins. Now one Congress leader talks of killing Modi but I'm not bothered, I'm here to do my work, " said PM Modi.

    More tamil nadu NewsView All

    Read more about:

    tamil nadu narendra modi bjp

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue