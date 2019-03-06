Modi hatred among the opposition is reaching new levels: PM Modi

India

oi-Chennabasaveshwar P

Kanchipuram, Mar 06: Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured that Chennai Central Station will be renamed after former Tamil Nadu CM, the great MG Ramachandran. PM Modi announced this at an NDA political rally in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday.

In a public rally held in Kanchipuram, PM Modi announced, "We have decided to rename the Chennai Central Station after the great MG Ramachandran. We are also seriously thinking about ensuring that flights to and from Tamil Nadu have in-flight announcements in Tamil language."

"MGR worked extensively for the downtrodden. His social welfare schemes gave strength to the fight against poverty, said PM Modi.

#GoBackModi was trending ahead of Modi's scheduled visit to Kancheepuram in Tamil Nadu, the fourth visit of the PM to the state in less than 40 days.

Also Read | Digvijaya Singh dares PM Modi to file case against him over 'Pulwama accident' remark

Tech-savvy Modi did not forgot to attack opposition as #GoBackModi was trending on Twitter.

"Modi hatred among opposition is reaching new levels. They've a competition- who will abuse Modi most.Some abuse me and my family, some mock my poverty, some abuse my lower caste origins. Now one Congress leader talks of killing Modi but I'm not bothered, I'm here to do my work, " said PM Modi.

Modi hatred among the opposition is reaching new levels daily.



They have a competition- who will abuse Modi most.



Now, one Congress leader talks of killing Modi.



But I want to tell them, I am not bothered about their threats and abuses. I am here to do my work : PM Modi pic.twitter.com/lmTdwPpc23 — BJP (@BJP4India) March 6, 2019