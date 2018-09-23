  • search

Chennai: Actor-turned-politician Karunas arrested for 'abusing' TN CM Palaniswami

    Chennai, Sep 23: Actor-turned-MLA Karunas from ruling AIADMK was arrested in Chennai on Sunday for allegedly making derogatory and abusive comments against Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami.

    While addressing his party cadre in Valluvar Kottam on Monday, Karunas said: "You can even commit murder. But do so after informing me. There should be justification for that [the murder]..."

    In his 47-minute speech, he also attacked a police officer, who he claimed stopped him from standing next to the CM at an event.

    The MLA also threatened that he would open up about what transpired at the Koovathur resort in 2017, where AIADMK legislators were camped after O Panneerselvam rebelled against jailed AIADMK leader Sasikala.

    Karunas, the leader of the Mukkulathor Puli Padai party, made the alleged remarks on September 16 at a public meeting in Chennai.

    Mr. Karunas, who contested on the 'two leaves' symbol of the AIADMK, was elected as an MLA from the Thiruvadanai constituency. He is also the founder of Mukkulathor Puli Padai, a caste outfit.

    In the state elections in 2016, Karunas had won on an AIADMK ticket from Thiruvadanai constituency in Ramanathapuram district.

