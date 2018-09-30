Chennai: Actor accuses senior journalist of sexual harassment, shares ordeal on FB

Chennai, Sep 30: A 42-year-old Chennai-based female actor has accused a senior journalist of sexually harassing her and threatening to defame her, and sought action against him.

In an eight-minute-long video posted on Facebook, the actor Gayatri Sai said journalist Prakash M Swamy had been abusing her on social media and WhatsApp since 2016. He had even tried to physically abuse her at her home once when he had come on the pretext of helping with her son's passport.

The actor went on to claim that harassment continued via phone and internet and that the journalist started sending her derogatory WhatsApp messages, threatening to defame her.

Also Read | UIDAI official accused of sexual assault

She even said that her daughter was also defamed by the journalist and with the help of her daughter she mustered courage to post the ill-deeds of the journalist on social media.

However, Swamy has refuted the allegations, saying he never had met the actor at her house.

The actor, in the video that has now gone viral, said Swamy had approached her first after the death of her husband in Hong Kong in 2016.

Also Read | Shocker: On sexual harassment Kerala women's chief says, 'mistakes do happen'

Prakash has worked with various media houses in India. His Facebook account describes him as a correspondent for United Nations, Judge for Emmy awards and president of America Tamil Sangam.