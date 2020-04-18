Chemists told to ensure sufficient availability of 55 key drugs

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Apr 18: The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists has asked chemists to ensure sufficient availability of 55 medicines in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

The 55 drugs include those to treat low blood pressure like adrenaline and atropine, arrhythmia drug amiodarone, muscle relaxant fentanyl, nebulisation medication salbutamol and antibiotics like amoxicillin, ciprofloxacin and metronidazole.

Chloroquine and Hydroxychloroquine: Will these drugs help in fight against coronavirus outbreak?

Further it has also asked its members to ensure the availability of paracetamol, amoxicillin, acyclovir, insulin, glimepiride and amlodipine.

The regulator it may be recalled had asked its members to help in monitoring stockpiling of products like sanitisers.