  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chemical factory explosion in Dhule: 12 dead, 58 injured; Death toll may rise

    By Vishal S
    |

    Puna, Aug 31: At least 12 people were killed and over 50 injured in an explosion in a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Dhule, said reports. Many are feared trapped under the debris.

    Reports claim that the death toll may go up. There were reportedly series of explosions.

    "12 dead and 58 injured in the incident," said Vishwas Pandhare, Superintendent of Police (SP), Dhule, as per news agency ANI.

    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter
    Image courtesy - ANI/Twitter

    At least 100 workers were present inside the factory, located in Waghadi village in Shirpur taluka, when the incident occurred around 9:45 am, a senior police officer told PTI.

    [Uttar Pradesh: Boiler blast at a Kanpur factory leaves one dead, 4 injured]

    "Prima facie, multiple cylinders exploded at the factory. At least eight bodies have been recovered by police and rescue teams so far. Rescue operation is on," said the Shirpur police station officer.

    he exact reason behind the explosion is yet to be ascertained. The type of chemicals the factory was manufacturing or dealing with is also no known yet.

    [Massive fire engulfs Coast Guard's vessel 'Coastal Jaguar', 1 dead,1 missing, 27 rescued]

    On August 25, as many as 15 workers were injured due to a blast in a chemical factory at Saidpura village in Derabassi sub-division. The condition of four injured workers was serious. The police officials and the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Derabassi ordered investigation into the incident.

    On August 15, a fire broke out at a chemical plant in Kurkumbh MIDC area of Pune district's Daund tehsil. The fire had broken out at the plant Alkyl Amines.

    More FIRE News

    Read more about:

    fire maharashtra

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue