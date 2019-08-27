Chemical engineer, who ran JMB’s terror camps in Bengal nabbed

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 27: A chemical engineer and an operative of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh has been arrested.

The JMB operative has been identified as Ejaz Ahmed alias Taufique Raza. He was arrested at Gaya and from his possession, the police have seized a satellite phone, laptop, circuit boards and some documents with Jihadi material.

Ejaz was living at Pathantoli village, following his return from Bangladesh. The police says that he is a top operative of the JMB and had recruited several persons into the outfit. He was looking to recruit more persons and was trying to bring them into West Bengal trough the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Following a tip off by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), a joint team of the Bihar Police and West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) nabbed him. Joint commissioner of police, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar informed that he has been booked under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 130 (aiding escape of, rescuing or harbouring a prisoner). Charges under the Explosive Substances Act have also been slapped.

Ejaz who is in his early 30s is alleged to have played a major role in manning the camps of the JMB along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The JMB has set up several camps in West Bengal and Bihar over the years. The outfit has been accused of carrying out several acts of terror that include the ones at Burdwan and Bodh Gaya.

Recently, IB reports had stated that the JMB had tied up with the Islamic State in India. This module is focusing around the areas of Bengal and Bihar. Some of its operatives had even carried out a reconnaissance of the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. They had planned on carrying out a knife attack on tourists.