  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chemical engineer, who ran JMB’s terror camps in Bengal nabbed

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 27: A chemical engineer and an operative of the Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh has been arrested.

    The JMB operative has been identified as Ejaz Ahmed alias Taufique Raza. He was arrested at Gaya and from his possession, the police have seized a satellite phone, laptop, circuit boards and some documents with Jihadi material.

    Chemical engineer, who ran JMB’s terror camps in Bengal nabbed
    Representational Image

    Ejaz was living at Pathantoli village, following his return from Bangladesh. The police says that he is a top operative of the JMB and had recruited several persons into the outfit. He was looking to recruit more persons and was trying to bring them into West Bengal trough the Indo-Bangladesh border.

    All southern states on high alert after Lashkar-e-Tayiba terror threat

    Following a tip off by the Intelligence Bureau (IB), a joint team of the Bihar Police and West Bengal Special Task Force (STF) nabbed him. Joint commissioner of police, Subhankar Sinha Sarkar informed that he has been booked under Sections 120B (Criminal Conspiracy) and 130 (aiding escape of, rescuing or harbouring a prisoner). Charges under the Explosive Substances Act have also been slapped.

    Ejaz who is in his early 30s is alleged to have played a major role in manning the camps of the JMB along the Indo-Bangladesh border. The JMB has set up several camps in West Bengal and Bihar over the years. The outfit has been accused of carrying out several acts of terror that include the ones at Burdwan and Bodh Gaya.

    Recently, IB reports had stated that the JMB had tied up with the Islamic State in India. This module is focusing around the areas of Bengal and Bihar. Some of its operatives had even carried out a reconnaissance of the Dal Lake in Jammu and Kashmir. They had planned on carrying out a knife attack on tourists.

    More STF News

    Read more about:

    stf islamic state arrested

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue