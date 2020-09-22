YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Check UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21 for UG, PG

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Sep 22: The UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21 for UG, PG First Year Students has been released. More details are available on the official website.

    As per the UGC guidelines, the university across the country should commence classed from November 1 2020.

    Check UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21 for UG, PG

    The commission has also directed universities to complete the admission process by November 30 2020, following which the first year classes for the UG/PG students should commence.

    In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Commission has accepted the Report of the Committee and approved the @ugc_india Guidelines on Academic Calendar for the First Year of Under-Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of the Universities for the Session 2020-21, Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said in a tweet.

    UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21:

    Check UGC Academic Calendar 2020-21 for UG, PG

    More UGC News

    Read more about:

    ugc

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X