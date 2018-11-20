Check RRB ALP Technician 1st Stage CBT revised results on rrbmumbai.gov.in

New Delhi, Nov 20: The RRB ALP Technician 1st Stage CBT revised results are expected to be declared today. The same, once declared will also be available on the official website.

The qualified candidates will appear for the second stage computer-based test to be conducted on December 24, 2018. The revised results are expected to be declared today.

Earlier, the second stage examination was to be conducted December 12, 2018, across various centers in the country. But later with an official note, the Board decided to postpone the second stage CBT due to the clashing of the date with CBT for CEN 02/2018 exam. The RRB has even canceled the first stage CBT exam results after the Board received certain representations from the candidates raising issues on answer keys and translation in few of the questions. The revised results once declared will be available on rrbmumbai.gov.in.