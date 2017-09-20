Check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017 on dhsekerala.gov.in

The DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017 is expected today. The results will be available on the official website.

Candidates who are searching for the result online may access it from the from the official website on September 20.

Officials say that the results are ready. Once declared the results will be available on dhsekerala.gov.in

How to check DHSE Kerala Plus One Improvement supplementary exam result 2017:

Go to dhsekerala.gov.in

Click on the Plus One Improvement Exam Result 2017 link

The results will be given either on a PDF format or by accessing it with exam roll numbers

In both cases, check the results with your examination roll numbers.

View result

Take a printout

OneIndia News