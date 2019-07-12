Cheating case: UP police likely to visit Sonakshi Sinha’s house again today

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

By Simran Kashyap

Lucknow, July 12: A team of officials from the Uttar Pradesh Police visited the home of Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha in Juhu on Thursday in connection with a case of cheating filed against her in Moradabad last year.

An event organiser named Pramod Sharma had filed a complaint against Sonakshi with the police in Moradabad in February 2018.

In the complaint, he accused the Dabangg actor of not turning up for an event in New Delhi at the very last moment after accepting a booking amount of Rs 24 lakhs.

The UP Police, assisted by officials from the Juhu police station, went to Sonakshi Sinha's home. However, senior police officials said that the actor was not at home and the police left after waiting for a few hours.

An official at Juhu police station said that the UP police team is likely to visit Sonakshi's home again on Friday.

Sonakshi Sinha's spokesperson has however refuted the allegations and has said that it is all done to malign her image.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha is all set to tickle funny bones with her next film, Khandaani Shafakhana. She is playing the role of a sexologist in the film. She will also be seen in Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal.