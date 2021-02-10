Cheating case: Kerala HC grants interim protection from arrest to Sunny Leone

India

oi-Deepika S

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 10: Kerala High Court on Wednesday restrained Crime Branch from arresting actor Sunny Leone in connection with an alleged financial fraud of Rs 29 lakhs. The order has come after considering the anticipatory bail plea of the actor.

The petitioners-- Leone alias Karenjt Kaur Vohra along with her husband Daniel Weber, and another person-- submitted they were innocent, ready to cooperate with the investigation and no manner of criminality can be attributed against them.

It was also submitted that"if arrested and remanded, it will cause irreparableloss and injury" to them.

Leone, who was questioned by Kochi crime branch officials on February 3 at Thiruvananthapuram, said it was only then she realised that an FIR had been registered against them undervarious sections of IPC including 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) .

They submitted they have fully cooperated with the officers and apprised them of the facts and circumstances, handed over documents substantiatingthe transactions that transpired between them and the complainant.

It was also submitted that the complainant, Shiyas, had demanded Rs two crore as compensation from them, tried to "exploit and cheat the petitioners by compelling them to participatein shows prepared by him without paying the agreed consideration".

While the event management organisers maintained that the former ''Big Boss'' contestant had not turned up for their function, Leone said she had come twice and the event was not held. Though the function had to be postponed several times, it was finally scheduled to be held at Adlux International Convention Centre at Angamally near Kochi.

The''Ragini MMS 2'' star reportedly stated that the programme had been rescheduled several times by the organisers and it was not due to her inconvenience and a balance amount of Rs 12 lakh was still due to her.