  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    ‘Cheap publicity’: Kumaraswamy says fake letter being circulated on his resignation

    By Shreya
    |

    Bengaluru, July 22: Adding to the drama at the Karnataka Assembly, a resignation letter, which was seen kept at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's bench in Vidhana Soudha, has stirred a fresh controversy.

    HD Kumaraswamy
    HD Kumaraswamy

    "Due to my personal reasons, I'm tendering my resignation from the post of chief minister of Karnataka. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the council of the minister of Karnataka appointed by me on 22/07/2019," the fake letter read.

    While the CMO had denied the letter, the Chief Minister himself mentioned the letter on the floor of the assembly on Monday night.

    Speaking in the Assembly, HD Kumaraswamy said, "I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the governor. I don't know who is waiting to become the chief minister. Someone has forged my signature and spread the same on social media. I'm shocked at the cheap level of publicity."

    Kumaraswamy, who is struggling to keep his government together in the state, has sought more time for the floor test, despite breaching the time set by Governor Vajubhai Vala twice. The Vidhana Soudha could not come to a conclusion to conduct the floor test again today.

    More H D KUMARASWAMY News

    Read more about:

    h d kumaraswamy karnataka

    Story first published: Monday, July 22, 2019, 23:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 22, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue