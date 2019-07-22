‘Cheap publicity’: Kumaraswamy says fake letter being circulated on his resignation

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Bengaluru, July 22: Adding to the drama at the Karnataka Assembly, a resignation letter, which was seen kept at Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's bench in Vidhana Soudha, has stirred a fresh controversy.

"Due to my personal reasons, I'm tendering my resignation from the post of chief minister of Karnataka. Kindly accept my resignation and relieve the council of the minister of Karnataka appointed by me on 22/07/2019," the fake letter read.

While the CMO had denied the letter, the Chief Minister himself mentioned the letter on the floor of the assembly on Monday night.

Speaking in the Assembly, HD Kumaraswamy said, "I got information that I have tendered my resignation to the governor. I don't know who is waiting to become the chief minister. Someone has forged my signature and spread the same on social media. I'm shocked at the cheap level of publicity."

Kumaraswamy, who is struggling to keep his government together in the state, has sought more time for the floor test, despite breaching the time set by Governor Vajubhai Vala twice. The Vidhana Soudha could not come to a conclusion to conduct the floor test again today.