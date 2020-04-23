'Cheap politics': BJP on Sonia Gandhi's remarks

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Apr 23: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed Sonia Gandhi accusing it of "spreading the virus of communal hatred" at a time it should be fighting coronavirus.

"We are not creating communal divisions. We are unitedly fighting COVID-19. We request them to not do cheap politics. They must not indulge in small politics," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, shortly after Sonia Gandhi took on the ruling party at a Congress leadership meet.

In her opening remarks at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sonia Gandhi said the BJP was doing "grave damage" to social harmony when everyone should be fighting coronavirus unitedly.

"Let me also share with you something that should worry each and every one of us as Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP continues to spread the virus of communal prejudice and hatred," said the Congress chief.

"Grave damage is being done to our social harmony. Our party, we will have to work hard to repair that damage."

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders attended the meeting through video conference.