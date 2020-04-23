  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    'Cheap politics': BJP on Sonia Gandhi's remarks

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 23: Union Minister Prakash Javadekar on Thursday slammed Sonia Gandhi accusing it of "spreading the virus of communal hatred" at a time it should be fighting coronavirus.

    Prakash Javadekar
    Prakash Javadekar

    "We are not creating communal divisions. We are unitedly fighting COVID-19. We request them to not do cheap politics. They must not indulge in small politics," Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said, shortly after Sonia Gandhi took on the ruling party at a Congress leadership meet.

    In her opening remarks at a Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting, Sonia Gandhi said the BJP was doing "grave damage" to social harmony when everyone should be fighting coronavirus unitedly.

    "Let me also share with you something that should worry each and every one of us as Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP continues to spread the virus of communal prejudice and hatred," said the Congress chief.

    "Grave damage is being done to our social harmony. Our party, we will have to work hard to repair that damage."

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders attended the meeting through video conference.

    More PRAKASH JAVADEKAR News

    Read more about:

    prakash javadekar sonia gandhi

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 17:28 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X