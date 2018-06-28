Chartered plane crashes while landing in Mumbai, 5 killed

Five people, including the pilot, were killed after a chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar locality of Mumbai while landing on Thursday.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation told ANI that two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board and one person on the ground are dead in the plane crash.

According to reports, the plane was supposed to land in Juhu. The crash resulted in a fire at the accident spot. Firefighters have been immediately rushed to the crash site.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

The crashed chartered plane VT-UPZ previously belonged to Uttar Pradesh government. But later sold to UY Aviation.

#MumbaiPlaneCrash UY Aviation Pvt Ltd King Air C-90 aircraft VT-UPZ has met with an accident at Gathkoper.The aircraft took off from Juhu airport for test flight. There were 2 pilots & 2 AMEs on board.All on board aircraft along with one person on ground are dead. pic.twitter.com/NsshIy6VNc — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) June 28, 2018

Further details were awaited.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day