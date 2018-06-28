5 dead as Chartered plane in Mumbai's Ghatkopar; Fadnavis says' It is a worrying incident'

Five people, including the pilot, were killed after a chartered plane crashed in Ghatkopar locality of Mumbai while landing on Thursday.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation told ANI that two pilots, two Aircraft Maintenance Engineers on board and one person on the ground are dead in the plane crash. Black-box was also recovered.

The name of five people killed in the crash are Captain Pradeep Rajput, Captain Mariya, Surbhi ( Engineer), Manish (Technician) and an unknown person. The three injured people are Lovekush Kumar, Naresh Kumar Nisad and Prashant Mahakal, All the injured are reported to be unstable.

According to reports, the plane was supposed to land in Juhu. The crash resulted in a fire at the accident spot. Firefighters have been immediately rushed to the crash site.

The cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained. A team of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was also been pressed into service.

The crashed chartered plane VT-UPZ previously belonged to Uttar Pradesh government. But later sold to UY Aviation.

#MumbaiPlaneCrash UY Aviation Pvt Ltd King Air C-90 aircraft VT-UPZ has met with an accident at Gathkoper.The aircraft took off from Juhu airport for test flight. There were 2 pilots & 2 AMEs on board.All on board aircraft along with one person on ground are dead. pic.twitter.com/NsshIy6VNc — yasir mushtaq (@path2shah) June 28, 2018

A DGCA team is on way to Mumbai for a preliminary investigation into the plane crash, said DG Civil Aviation B S Bhullar. He added that the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau will conduct a detailed probe later.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visited the site of the chartered plane crash in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, said, "It is a worrying incident. What were the reasons behind the crash and who is responsible for it needs to be found out. 5 people lost their lives in the crash.''

