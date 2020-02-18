Chargesheet filed in Jamia violence case, Delhi police names Sharjeel Imam as instigator

New Delhi, Feb 18: The Delhi police on Tuesday filed a chargesheet on Dec 15 Jamia-New Friends Colony violence case and named Sharjeel Imam as instigator.

According to the chargesheet, the police attached evidence of CCTV, call detail records and statements of over 100 witnesses. It should be noted that no Jamia students besides Imam have been named in the chargesheet.

The police had filed the chargesheet before Saket court on February 13.

On December 15 last year, protests in the area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) turned violent. Four DTC buses, 100 private vehicles and 10 police bikes were damaged. The police had used batons and teargas shells to disperse the violent protesters. Police had even entered the university campus and allegedly attacked students.