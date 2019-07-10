Chargesheet filed against Misa Bharti in money laundering case

New Delhi, July 10: The Enforcement Directorate today filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Delhi, in an alleged money laundering case against jailed RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav daughter Misa Bharti and others.

In the chargesheet, the probe agency has named 35 new accused, including 20 companies.

Out of the 15 individuals, there are eight Chartered Accountants named as accused in the chargesheet which also mentioned the details of shares worth Rs. 8,000 crore.

The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj by Special Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi.

The probe agency had raided a farmhouse and a few other locations in July 2017, as part of probe against two brothers -- Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain -- and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies.

It had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided Rs. 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium".

Ms Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past.

The probe agency had alleged that the Jain brothers, Rajesh Agrawal and Misa Bharti's husband were the "key persons behind the laundering of Rs. 1.2 crore".