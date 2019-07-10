  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Chargesheet filed against Misa Bharti in money laundering case

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, July 10: The Enforcement Directorate today filed a supplementary chargesheet in a Delhi, in an alleged money laundering case against jailed RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav daughter Misa Bharti and others.

    In the chargesheet, the probe agency has named 35 new accused, including 20 companies.

    File photo of Misa Bharti
    File photo of Misa Bharti

    Out of the 15 individuals, there are eight Chartered Accountants named as accused in the chargesheet which also mentioned the details of shares worth Rs. 8,000 crore.

    The chargesheet was filed before Special Judge Arun Bhardwaj by Special Public Prosecutor Atul Tripathi.

    The probe agency had raided a farmhouse and a few other locations in July 2017, as part of probe against two brothers -- Surendra Kumar Jain and Virendra Jain -- and others, who were alleged to have laundered several crores of rupees using shell companies.

    It had also arrested Rajesh Agrawal, a chartered accountant who had allegedly mediated and provided Rs. 90 lakh to the Jain brothers in advance so as to invest in M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Pvt Ltd as share premium".

    Ms Bharti and her husband are alleged to have been directors in this firm in the past.

    The probe agency had alleged that the Jain brothers, Rajesh Agrawal and Misa Bharti's husband were the "key persons behind the laundering of Rs. 1.2 crore".

    More MISA BHARTI News

    Read more about:

    misa bharti money laundering case

    Story first published: Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 19:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue